Austin ISD to host "Pride Out! Party in the Park" event March 26

Austin ISD is inviting the community to celebrate the end of Pride Week with a free event at Eastside Early College High School in East Austin this weekend.

Austin ISD is hosting their "Pride Out! Party in the Park" event Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a drag show, live music, and activities for all ages. Families are encouraged to bring food, water, and a blanket for a picnic.

The event is generously supported by Austin Oaks Hospital, Nest Foundation, aGLIFF, League at AT&T, Mindpop/Creative Learning Initiative, PFLAG and Austin Ed Fund, Austin ISD's nonprofit public education foundation.

This celebration is part of Austin ISD's annual Pride Week, which highlights the district’s commitment to creating a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment, says AISD.

Pride Week is full of themed, educational, and inspiring topics such as Pride history and creative expression, says the district. Pride swag is also available to students and staff throughout the week.

Austin ISD says its Pride Week and Party in the Park are an integral part of the district’s "No Place for Hate" campaign, demonstrating to thousands of young people that the district is a welcoming place.

