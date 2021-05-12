Austin ISD updates COVID-19 safety protocols

Austin ISD is changing its COVID-19 policies starting Wednesday, May 12.

As part of the changes, AISD is easing mask requirements for outdoor activities that incorporate social distancing, allowing outdoor ceremonies and other activities for education purposes, and shortening the quarantine period.

The school district says that this update follows months of decreasing COVID-19 infection rates resulting from rising vaccination rates and precautions such as masking and social distancing.

Changes, which Austin ISD says are in line with CDC guidelines, include:

Masks no longer required for outdoor activities when physical distancing can be maintained, such as during recess. Parents or guardians will need to provide consent for their children to be maskless during outdoor activities. Campuses will send the consent form electronically, and paper copies will be available at each campus.

End-of-year activities such as promotion ceremonies are allowed outdoors

Quarantining is now required for 10 days, except in cases when individuals did not wear masks consistently, or high-risk people who are not vaccinated are involved, which would require a 14-day quarantine

Tours and campus visits for educational activities and instructional purposes with prior approval are allowed if COVID-19 screening procedures are involved

Other procedures, such as screening and temperature checks, will remain in place through the end of the year. Guidelines for the 2021–22 school year will also follow the guidance from the CDC, Austin Public Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Families may also take advantage of upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the following locations:

May 12 from 3:30–8 p.m.: Northeast Early College High School

May 13 from 7–9 a.m.: Padron Elementary School

May 13 from 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m.: Blazier Elementary School

May 13 from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Dobie Middle School

May 13 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Covington Middle School

May 13 from 3-7 p.m.: Akins Early College High School

May 14 from 3:30-8 p.m.: McCallum High School

May 18 from 3-7 p.m.: LBJ ECHS/LASA

May 20 from 3-7 p.m.: Anderson High School

