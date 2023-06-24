Austin judge offers free wedding ceremonies in honor of marriage equality

The month of June is also known for pride month. To celebrate the LGBTQ community, presiding judge of county court at law #6 Denise Hernandez offered free wedding ceremonies in honor of marriage equality.

"A big reason we're doing this is because it's important that we have all of our community members feel that they have fair access and equality within the courtroom," Judge Hernandez said.

Judge Hernandez is Austin's first openly gay Latina judge. She says she wants everyone in her courtroom to feel like they have safe space for marriage.

"And we can do that by offering free weddings for all couples, but doing that in a way that truly celebrates pride month and celebrates LGBTQ awareness and support," said Hernandez.

RELATED COVERAGE

Hernandez says the community has been supportive when they heard there will be free wedding ceremonies.

"We had a company offer free services for balloons. We'll have some food that's been donated later on. And it's just a great way for a community to come together to celebrate love," said Hernandez.

She's also grateful for the support from her fellow peers in Travis County.

"We saw that with the pride flag raised at the county commissioners court. And so, as an openly gay woman, it is truly an honor to live in a county that is taking a stand to say we support our LGBTQ plus community members and saying that we're here to stand with you," said Hernandez.

Marriage Equality Day is on Monday, June 26. Hernandez says they will continue to have free wedding ceremonies for LGBTQ plus community until then.