AJC and family of Alex Gonzales Jr. call for officers who shot, killed him to be fired

The Austin Justice Coalition and family members of Alex Gonzales, Jr. are calling for the officers who shot and killed Gonzales in 2021 to be fired.

In December, a grand jury chose not to bring criminal charges against officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato.

Gonzales' girlfriend says Gutierrez, who was off-duty at the time, cut off their vehicle before shooting at them.

Gutierrez disputes these claims saying he was the one cut off initially, and Gonzales flashed a gun.

Officer Serrato, who was on-duty, responded to the scene and shot Gonzales after he reached inside his vehicle.

Gonzales' girlfriend says her boyfriend was reaching for their son to make sure he survived Gutierrez's initial gunfire.

A gun was found on Gonzales' driver side floorboard, but he was not armed himself.

Gonzales' mother spoke with us at the rally Tuesday.

"They need to get indicted – Gutierrez and Serrato. They need to get indicted. I got backup people, I don't have a lot, but I tell you what… if you've seen that video and you have a heart and compassion, you know my son was innocent. He didn't do nothing but try to save that baby and I'm here now, his voice now, today to stand for my son," said Elizabeth Gonzales. "20-something bullets in my son's body. You don't call that murder? What do you call it? What do you call it? You tell me. Tell them what do you call it. Murder, that's what I call it."

Earlier this year, Gonzales' family filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Austin and the officers involved for damages to be determined by a jury.

The City has less than a couple of weeks to determine whether the officers involved will receive internal discipline.