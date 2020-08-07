Austin Justice Coalition releases 'No Confidence' video about APD Chief Manley

The Austin Justice Coalition and Just Liberty have released a new jingle and video titled "No Confidence" regarding Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley.

AJC says that the video is aimed at educating the public and continuing the call for Chief Manley's removal.

In a news release, AJC says "it's clear to us that Austin's police department cannot be reformed as long as Chief Manley is in charge. Nothing that happens with the budget or the General Orders will matter as long as the department is led by someone who’s hostile to changes the community clearly wants made."

RELATED: Austin Justice Coalition calls on APD Chief Manley to resign

AJC is also asking people to sign a petition asking for Chief Manley's resignation.

There have been continued calls for Manley's resignation by many in the community, including some on Austin City Council. Council members have expressed disapproval of Manley's handling of recent police issues with some, like Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, calling for Manley's resignation.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS