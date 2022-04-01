Austin Kite Fest returns to Zilker Park on Sunday, April 3

The ABC Kite Fest is returning to Zilker Park this year! The festival returns for its 93rd year to offer Texans of all ages the opportunity to fill the skyline with colorful kites, participate in a community kite contest and enjoy family-friendly activities.

The kite fest will be held on Sunday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Texans interested in attending the festival are encouraged to plan transportation in advance to 2207 Lou Neff Road in Austin. You can find information about pre-paid parking reservations, CapMetro’s public transportation routes, and accessing the event via the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail here.

"The ABC Kite Fest is one of Austin’s favorite events, and we are delighted the tradition is returning home to Zilker Park," said Bobby Jenkins, CEO and owner of ABC Home & Commercial Services, in a previous announcement. "The festival’s mission of fostering childhood creativity is what makes it a unique and true family affair. We welcome Austinites to experience the joy of sailing a kite through the sky, trying delicious food, watching your kids dance at our children’s concert and spending a beautiful day with loved ones in the great outdoors."

New additions and activations include:

The Kids Club, presented by Texas Children’s Hospital: Featuring free bounce houses, rock climbing walls and face painting, the Kids Club is a day-long activity center for children of all ages.

MossFest, presented by PNC Bank and honoring the joyful life of Moss Pieratt: A children’s concert featuring playful and family-friendly artists.

The Exchange Club Community Kite Contest & Showcase, sponsored by KXAN and CapMetro: The community kite contest will be judged by KXAN’s weathercaster Jim Spencer and Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans.

Food Court presented by University Federal Credit Union: Offering delicious refreshments.

Pet Zone, presented by Austin Subaru: An off-leash pet playground featuring dog-friendly activations sponsored in part by H-E-B and Tomlinson’s Feed.

