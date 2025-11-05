Austin library shooting victim faces multiple surgeries, mounting medical costs

The Brief The victim in the Austin Central Library shooting is speaking out after the shooting He said he is now facing multiple surgeries and mounting medical costs The shooter was arrested and is facing several charges



The victim in October’s shooting at the Austin Central Library is now facing multiple surgeries and mounting medical costs.

The backstory:

On October 25, 31-year-old Nicholas Berry was visiting from Waco when he stopped by the library to brush up on some studying for his online classes.

At one point, he went to the building’s 6th floor bathroom. It was there he saw 55-year-old Harold Keene standing on top of a toilet in a stall. Berry went to the open space next to Keene when he saw something poke out of the stall. Berry was then shot once through the right wrist and into his thigh.

"I didn't even give this man a reason. You know what I mean? He just basically chose me," says Berry.

Berry was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he went into surgery and spent multiple days recovering. He says he’s temporarily lost the use of his right hand and now walks with a limp due to the bullet’s travel path.

"As it shattered my knuckle and my middle finger, it also traveled through my thigh and out my thigh."

Dig deeper:

Berry says he could possibly need two more surgeries moving forward. An exact timeline of recovery is unclear, but his medical costs are rising quickly, as his injuries have left him unable to return to his background in truck driving and line work.

"It is putting me in a bind because I can't physically work."

Berry also has two daughters as well. The youngest is seven while the oldest turned nine just days ago. He says in addition to the financial stress, his daughters have also been impacted.

"It's like it's not even affecting just me. It's affecting them. Like they're nervous, you know?"

The shooting has also put a strain on Berry’s mental wellbeing as well. He says he now sometimes struggles with being in public places after being the victim of a random attack.

"I’ve just been staying cautious and staying to myself and making sure there's nobody around me before I do something."

A GoFundMe has been created to help with Berry's expenses.

What's next:

Harold Keene (Austin Police Department)

The man responsible, Harold Keene, now faces an aggravated assault charge for the shooting at the library.

He also faces two additional aggravated assault charges and a deadly conduct charge for a separate incident that same day on a CapMetro bus. He’s accused of pointing a gun at a woman and a small child before shooting a separate victim in the hip.

His next hearing is set for Nov. 14.