Austin Light Rail Project forces relocation of women's sports bar

The Brief The Austin Light Rail Project is expected to start construction in 2027 Several businesses could be displaced due to the project The owner of 1972 Women's Sports Pub is speaking out



As construction gets closer for the Austin Light Rail Project, some local businesses are dealing with the reality that they’ll need to move.

The Environmental Impact Statement estimates that 71 businesses could be displaced from the project.

One business owner says the news feels like a gut punch.

What they're saying:

Less than a year and a half after opening its doors, the 1972 Women's Sports Pub is facing an uncertain future.

The sports bar on Guadalupe Street was created as a place where women's sports take center stage.

"We get a lot of positive feedback. How our customers love that. Lots of families and men who are sports fans for women. They love it. They love knowing that they can just walk in. And they don't get any pushback on showing a women's event," said Debra Hallum, co-owner, 1972 Pub.

But now one of the largest transit projects in Austin's history is forcing the business to prepare for a possible relocation.

The Austin Transit Partnership says the light rail will provide a faster, more reliable way to travel through the city.

"The light will deliver on a much-needed new motor transit offering riders a reliable way to travel from businesses along the alignment. So, it will have its own dedicated railway running every five to 10 minutes. It's going to create 10,000 jobs, it's going to create access to 200,000 jobs when running," said Alex Gale, SVP of real estate & facilities, Austin Transit Partnership.

But the project also requires tough decisions. While most of the line will be built within existing public right of way, it needs to acquire some of the properties for the project.

"In April, our board authorized us to move forward with the property acquisitions of our first batch of property acquisitions. So that's 18 parcels that our board did authorize us to move forth with. We intend on bringing future batches to the board for approval," said Gale.

Hallum says ATP met with her in person before sending an official letter informing her the property was being acquired through eminent domain. The letter is not a notice to vacate but signals some big changes ahead.

1972 Pub co-owner Debra Hallum says she knew it was a possibility in her lease but didn’t think it would happen so soon.

"We went to some Austin city town halls to learn about it, and everybody felt that while we may not get the full lease out of it, that we would get several years. And so, with that information. We decided to go ahead and move forward because, you know what, we wanted to start building this community," said Hallum.

The Austin Transit Partnership reached some milestones in the process.

It has awarded two major construction contracts, and in January completed its environmental impact statement that allows them to secure billions in federal funding.

ATP says tenants displaced from the project are eligible for relocation assistance.

"So far, our conversations with these folks have gone really well. And I know it's probably not the timing for some of these folks may not be the best. But I know that we want to work with them and try to. Try to get them through this process," said Gale.

Hallum says her biggest concerns include finding a new location in a tight market, covering extra costs not included in the relocation program, and new changes to small business administration program requirements.

In the meantime, she is already looking for a new space for her community.

"Our mission and vision have not changed, and we want to provide this space. We want to be a part of doing something for women's equality and putting women athletes and women's sports on this pedestal and giving them their own place and their own platform," said Hallum.

Hallum says if anyone would like to support the business, come and see them. They are open Wednesday through Sunday.

If you would like to donate to the business to help with their new location, click here.

Light rail construction is expected to start in 2027.