Austin man arrested following stolen car investigation in Kyle

article

The Brief An Austin man was arrested following a stolen car investigation in Kyle A 13-year-old passenger was also arrested following the incident The man had outstanding warrants out of Comal County and is now charged with several other crimes following the incident in Kyle



An Austin man and a teenager were arrested following a stolen car and reckless driving report in Kyle, police said.

The backstory:

Kyle police said on June 22, around 6:38 p.m., officers received reports of a reckless driver crashing into several other cars in the area.

The department's Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) system alerted officers that the same car had been reported stolen out of Austin.

When officers found the car, the driver fled and continued driving recklessly. The driver later crashed the car. He then tried to evade officers on foot but was apprehended.

A 13-year-old passenger was also detained, police said. He was later taken to the appropriate juvenile authorities.

The driver, 19-year-old Charles Nichols, of Austin, had outstanding warrants out of Comal County for aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, and abandoning or endangering a child.

For Nichols, he was charged with several other crimes in addition to his outstanding warrants. He was charged with the following:

Evading arrest with a vehicle

Fraudulent possession/use of a credit or debit card

Two counts of collision involving damage to a vehicle

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Evading arrest

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Reckless driving

Possession of a controlled substance

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, officers found suspected drugs, a gun, stolen bank cards, and burglary tools from the car.

Police said the recovered evidence indicates the car may have been connected to other criminal activity.

The investigation remains ongoing.