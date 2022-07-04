Austin man drowns in Guadalupe River, police say

An Austin man is dead after he drowned in the Guadalupe River on Monday, police said.

New Braunfels police said around 5:35 p.m., the police and fire department were called to the 1400 block of Gruene Road along the Guadalupe River for a report of a possible drowning.

First responders found a man that had been pulled from the water after he went under for an unknown amount of time.

Life-saving measures were administered, and the man was transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital New Braunfels where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Pablo Daniel Calzada Rodriguez, of Austin.

Justice of the Peace for Pct. 4 Jennifer Saunders has ordered an autopsy and, although preliminary investigation indicates this incident was an accident, the investigation is ongoing.