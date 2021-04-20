Austin man indicted for robbing pawn shop at gunpoint

An Austin man has been charged in the January armed robbery of an Austin pawn shop.

32-year-old Joe Quinonez has been charged with one count of violating the Hobbs Act or interfering with commerce by threats of violence, says the US Attorney's Office.

Court documents allege that on January 2, Quinonez entered a Cash America Pawn store in Austin and brandished a firearm at two people in the store while stealing guns from the store. He also allegedly discharged a firearm during the robbery.

Quinonez was arrested by Austin police officers on January 6 and has been in police custody since.

The US Attorney's Office says Quinonez will be remanded into federal custody for his initial appearance next week.