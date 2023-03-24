Man charged with murder for shooting, killing his girlfriend in East Austin

article

A man was arrested for first-degree murder after shooting and killing his girlfriend in East Austin, police said.

Police said on March 22, around 9:01 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a victim lying unresponsive on the floor of her apartment. The victim, 27-year-old Shahre-Ka Mays, had gunshot wounds, and later died from her injuries.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Mays' boyfriend, 33-year-old Timothy Pace, shot and left her there.

Pace was arrested by Lone Star Fugitive Task Force members and United States Marshals Service on March 23. He is currently charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 20th homicide of 2023.