Austin Mayor Kirk Watson tests positive for COVID-19

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Watson reported the positive test via Twitter Saturday. He says he will be isolating at home per CDC protocols.

Watson says he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

"This situation is far from ideal, but I’m still in contact with staff and will continue to work and receive storm recovery briefings," said Watson.

Watson also stated he still expects to be a part of next week's Austin City Council meeting and work session, but remotely.