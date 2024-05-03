12-year-old killed, her sister injured in Round Rock hit-and-run; suspect arrested

A 13-year-old is recovering, but her sister is dead after they were both hit by a driver who is now facing charges.

Desirae Dodson said she just wishes her sister was still here.

The incident happened on April 11.

"Someone told me that some children got hit," the girls’ mother, Jazmine Green, said.

"Did you think maybe it was your daughters?" FOX 7 reporter Meredith Aldis asked Green.

"Yes, I knew that it was," Green replied.

13-year-old Desirae and her 12-year-old sister Jaliyah were walking back to their apartment complex after getting snacks at the 7-Eleven on La Frontera Boulevard in Round Rock.

"That was the last time I saw her," Dodson said.

When the girls were crossing the street, a white Mustang hit them.

"I was just sitting there and crying and screaming, and I was just sitting on the floor, and I was looking around to find my sister because I thought she had run back home, and she wasn’t there," Dodson said.

Investigators said Jaliyah was catapulted 168 feet.

Desirae

"They let me see her, it wasn’t good," Green said.

The driver of the Mustang ran away.

"What makes you not want to check on some kids that you just hit?" Green asked.

Court documents said 21-year-old Jose Alfredo Gondina De La Cruz fled because "he was scared and did not know what to do, so he ran home and told his mother what had happened."

Jose Alfredo Gondina De La Cruz, 21.

"Why didn’t you help my babies?" Green asked.

Desirae and Jaliyah were rushed to the hospital. Desirae had a broken leg and finger. Jaliyah didn’t make it.

"Jaliyah, she was a very special girl, she had a heart of gold," Green said.

"What did you miss most about her?" Aldis asked Dodson.

"Everything," Dodson replied.

Jaliyah

De La Cruz was later found at his home. He was arrested for second degree felony failure to stop and render aid causing death.

"I hate you and I just wish, I hope you stay in jail forever, and you don’t get out," Dodson said.

De La Cruz has his first court date on May 14.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses. You can find that here.