Cedar Park breaks ground on new 15-acre park

The City of Cedar Park is celebrating the development of a new 15-acre park.

Bell Park is set to open later this year. It's located near the intersection of Bell Blvd. and Buttercup Creek.

City leaders and the design firm in charge of the project participated in the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, April 29.

Officials said the park will feature a trail network, access to Cluck Creek, art installations and a play structure to be shaped like a giant mockingbird surrounded by wildflowers.

"I know is going to be very much a home to the beating heart of our community and so many, so many ways embody what we all dream of for our city, which is a place where people come together to enjoy the beautiful nature we have naturally here in Central Texas. We also enjoy each other and their company, and that sense of ever expanding and ever more closed community," said Jim Penniman-Morin, the Cedar Park mayor.

Bell Park is set to open alongside the new Cedar Park Library in the fall.

The new library will serve as the anchor point for the city's Bell District mixed-use development, and replace the city's old library, established in 2001.