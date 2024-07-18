Austin medical facilities now required to have safety barriers after deadly ER crash

Austin city leaders passed a new code five months after a car barreled into the emergency room lobby of St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

In February, a car crashed into the emergency room of St David's North Austin Medical Center. The car whipped into the parking lot, going over the curb, through the flower bed, and into the crowded emergency room.

The driver, who police say was intoxicated, was killed, and five other people were injured.

Five months later, Austin City Council voted to approve agenda item 92, an item put forward by council member Mackenzie Kelly.

"I hate thinking that this change was taken out of a tragedy occurring, but I'm hopeful that once the code amendments come back to council from the city manager, that this never happens again," she said.

The item changes city code and requires medical facilities to install crash rated safety barriers to prevent vehicles from crashing into a building at pedestrian entrances.

"It seems like a no-brainer to me that individuals who are in a medically vulnerable position waiting to seek medical attention should have such safety available to them. Hopefully, it will create a safe place for individuals to seek medical attention," said Kelly.

In the resolution, it states similar incidents have happened quite a lot across the country and that many hospitals do not have safety barriers in place. Kelly hopes this will inspire greater change.

"With Austin leading the way, I hope to inspire similar policy changes throughout the state and across the country," she said.

The city manager has until October to present amendments.