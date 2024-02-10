Expand / Collapse search

Austin metro area tops list of cities in study

Austin
Austin-Round Rock area named best city: study

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas has come out on top in a recent study of cities.

The Milken Institute put the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area at number on in this year's Best Performing Cities Index.

They cite investments in tech, health care and education, as well as a diverse economy.

North Texas also did well on the list, with part of the Dallas area coming in at number eight.