Austin middle school placed on 3 consecutive 'holds' on campus

An Austin middle school was placed on three consecutive holds on Monday.

During a hold, the hallways are cleared and students continue their work.

Burnet Middle School holds

Timeline:

Austin ISD said on Monday, May 5, around 9:45 a.m., the district received a report of a student who posted a photo of a gun on social media.

The student was found by an AISD school resource officer and the unloaded gun was confiscated.

"I want to commend our student who made the report and our officers who acted quickly to ensure the safety of our campus. If you see something, say something. We encourage our community to report suspicious behavior of any kind to Austin ISD police at 512-414-1703 so they may investigate, and we can work together to keep our campus safe," AISD said.

The middle school was placed on a second hold while EMS responded to a medical emergency on campus.

"We know that everyone cares about each member of our community. The person in need of medical attention was transported and received appropriate care. Out of respect for their privacy, we cannot share additional information," AISD said.

The third and final hold went into effect after a student reported a social media post that showed a student with a gun in a car off campus.

AISD police investigated and the weapon in the video was not affiliated with the Burnet Middle School student.

What you can do:

If anyone has any questions or concerns, you can contact Austin ISD at 512-414-3225.