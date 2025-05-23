Austin mosques targeted by vandalism, CAIR-Austin says

article

The Brief Three mosques in Austin were reportedly vandalized CAIR-Austin said the incidents happened late on May 22 The Austin Diyanet Center, Nueces and IABA mosques were targeted



CAIR-Austin is calling for more security after three mosques were targeted by vandalism.

VIDEO: Austin mosques vandalized

The backstory:

The Austin chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Austin) is calling on the Austin Police Department to increase security patrols around Nueces Mosque, Islamic Ahlul Bayt Association (IABA), and other Austin mosques.

This comes after the Austin Diyanet Center, Nueces, and IABA mosques were targeted by vandalism.

CAIR-Austin said on May 22, around 11:30 p.m., Nueces Mosque leadership found spray-painted symbols, including the Stars of David, on the mosque's main entrance and other surrounding areas.

Video shared by CAIR-Austin showed a white man with a covered face spray-painting the porch doors, the Imam’s office door, and the fence.

IABA’s billboards and gate were also targeted.

The Austin Diyanet Center's billboard and entrance door were vandalized as well.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

CAIR-Austin said Nueces Mosque has reported four hate incidents since late October 2024.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Shaimaa Zayan, CAIR-Austin Operations Manager said:

"These two incidents, which reportedly took place at the same night, were apparently targeted attacks meant to instill fear and division. One of the mosques affected, Nueces Mosque, serves as a vital spiritual and cultural center for UT Austin university students. The impact of such hateful acts on young minds cannot be overstated. We call upon APD to urgently heighten security and surveillance around all Islamic Centers in Austin. We also urge members of the public who may recognize the perpetrator or have any relevant information to come forward immediately and contact authorities."

Big picture view:

CAIR says the Islamic Center of Southern California in Los Angeles was also vandalized earlier this month.