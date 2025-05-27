Austin mosques vandalized: CAIR officials to address 'hateful actions'

The Brief Three mosques in Austin were vandalized on May 22, according to CAIR-Austin. The Austin Diyanet Center, Nueces and IABA mosques were targeted. CAIR-Austin held a news conference on May 17 at 11 a.m.



The Austin chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Austin), along with representatives of the three vandalized mosques, held a news conference on May 27, condemning the hateful actions against the houses of worship, CAIR officials say.

The backstory:

On May 22, Nueces mosque that mainly serves UT Austin students, the Islamic Ahlul Bayt Association, and Austin Diyanet Center were vandalized around 11:30 p.m. Security video shows a white male covering his face and spray-painting the entrance doors, fences, gates and billboards.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Shaimaa Zayan, CAIR Austin Operations Manager said: "Hate and prejudice often stem from isolation and misinformation. Acts of vandalism against houses of worship are not only attacks on physical spaces but also on the values of tolerance, diversity, and mutual respect. On behalf of the Austin Muslim community, we warmly invite all Austinites—of all faiths and no faith—to attend the upcoming community gathering at Nueces mosque this Thursday. In addition, we call upon the Austin community to contribute to the fundraiser campaign in support of the affected mosques as they work to address their urgent security needs. Together, we can reaffirm our shared commitment to a safe and inclusive Austin for all."

The Austin Police Chief, Lisa Davis, spoke to the media at the news conference.

"This was a cowardice act committed by a cowardous person. What we know is these are connected," said Chief Davis. "Directed patrols will be at every mosque in the city. And not only will you see marked police cruisers, but there are also undercover officers that will be out as well. We take this extremely seriously and this perpetrator will be caught. And if he has people that's working with them, They will be caught as well."

Austin District Attorney Jose Garza said, "Here in Travis County and in the city of Austin, there is no place for hate and bigotry. Our community, in our community, our diversity is our strength. Hate crimes and harassment rooted in bigotries create instability in our communities and that makes all of us less safe."

He said, "Here in Travis County, if you target someone in our community because of their race, religion, sex, disability, sexual orientation, age, or national origin. You will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be held accountable."

"To our Muslim community, these incidents do not reflect the love and appreciation that Austin feels for you. You make Austin vibrant and strong and we are with you," said Garza.

Nueces Mosque Community Gathering

What's next:

On Thursday, May 29, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., there will be a community gathering at the Nueces mosque at 1906 Nueces St.

There will be refreshments and coffee provided.

Officials are asking people to attend to help clean and beautify the mosque following the vandalism.