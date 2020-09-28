Austin music advocacy groups hold 'Come and Save It' rally at City Hall

Austin Texas Musicians and Amplified Sound Coalition are holding a "Come and Save It" rally outside Austin City hall in support of preserving music venues hit hard by the pandemic.

Supporters of the movement are urging Austin City Council to create a $10 million music venus preservations fund for struggling businesses.

Several of Austin's music venues have already closed permanently due to COVID-19 and many others are in danger of doing the same.

RELATED: Austin music venue owners desperate for Congress to pass Save Our Stages Act

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Those behind the rally are calling for a qualified grand administrator that understands the music industry to take the lead in overseeing the funding process with complete transparency.

Advertisement

Austin City Council recently approved the Save Austin's Vital Economic Sectors or SAVES resolution. The goal is to find funding for businesses experiencing significant loss due to COVID-19 and music venues are included.

Officials say that Austin City Council is expected to discuss the SAVES resolution at its meeting later this week but Austin Mayor Steve Adler says there is no specific timeline for when businesses may receive funding.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Musicians, venue owners, music industry workers, and live music fans are expected to gather at Austin City Hall to speak in support of SAVES and request that action be taken quickly.

__

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK