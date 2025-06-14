Austin 'No Kings' protests: Man arrested for making threats against state lawmakers

The Brief Texas DPS arrests man in connection with threats made against state lawmakers The state lawmakers had planned on attending protests at Texas Capitol The Texas Capitol building and grounds were evacuated and closed for a period of time



The Texas Department of Public Safety says it has arrested a man in connection with the threats that were made against state lawmakers who planned to attend protests at the Texas Capitol.

What they're saying:

Sources told our sister station FOX 26 in Houston that a tip came from Katy that two individuals were going to shoot up the Capitol. Through their investigation, officers were able to stop a vehicle with the suspects in La Grange.

Just after 5 p. m., Texas DPS posted on X that a man's arrest took place after a traffic stop in La Grange.

It's not clear at this time the status of the other individual that was reportedly in the vehicle.

Officials say there is no additional active threat.

Texas DPS says it's an active and ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The backstory:

Texas DPS says it evacuated the Capitol and Capitol Grounds at around 1 p.m. after the threats.

The Capitol building and grounds were closed but reopened in time for the "No Kings" rally and protests at 5 p.m.