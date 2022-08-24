Austin nonprofit giving away free bikes to Uvalde students

Operation Get Out, an Austin nonprofit organization, is gifting new bicycles to 3rd-6th grade students in Uvalde.

The organizations says it is teaming up with The Move, a sports podcast by Lance Armstrong, JB Hager and George Hincapie, to transport 800 brand-new bikes from Austin to Uvalde.

The bikes will be loaded into three different H-E-B semi-trucks at Ski Dock on Thursday, August 25. Two days later, on Saturday, August 27, the bike giveaway will be held in Uvalde at Winter Garden Produce.

Months after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead, students from Robb will be joining Flores Elementary School for the new year. This addition puts Flores' enrollment at nearly 800 students.

Operation Get Out is providing a bike for each new and existing student at Flores within grades 3-6.

"Bikes can be an amazing tool for children to Get Out, Get Active and Get Connected for positive mental and emotional wellness impact. So many people want to wrap their arms around the Uvalde community, and the feeling that bikes give us all are those of freedom, peace, release and connection," said Cindy Present, executive director of Operation Get Out. "Returning to school will not be an easy transition, but new bikes, helmets, locks and the ability to get out for a positive wellness impact will be something to help these children and the Uvalde community continue to move forward and heal."

