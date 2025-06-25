Austin nonprofit donates A/C to Texas Humane Heroes

The Brief Austin Air Conditioning donated A/C to puppies at the Texas Humane Heroes The kennels only had heating and no air conditioning Texas Humane Heroes is offering free adoptions for dogs over 40 pounds through the month of June



Puppies now have air conditioning to keep them cool in the summer thanks to the generous donation from a local A/C company.

The backstory:

"It was more than business," said Lauren Klock, Branch Manager at Austin Air Conditioning. "It was the right thing to do, so we had to help out."

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill animal shelter in Leander that takes in cats and dogs. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1979 and has been without air conditioning in its dog kennels up until now.

"We've relied on, you know, a series of fans and keeping bay doors open to a limited degree," said Christian Long, Director of Communications for Texas Humane Heroes. "It was the best that we could do with what we had, but it was not ideal."

Austin Air Conditioning was blown away when they realized the kennels had only heating and no air conditioning.

"We were able to donate three full cooling and heating systems to the two kennels, which before they just had heating, so, this is a big, big upgrade for the puppies," said Klock.

The tails were wagging even more than usual once they got some cooling in there.

"We were overwhelmed with gratitude," said Long. "We were happy that not only did they offer it, but they were able to move so fast. And in a matter of days, it's already installed and running."

Now, the dog days of summer will be a little more bearable this year for the pups at Texas Humane Heroes.

"Having cooling in there is going to be a game-changer for them; just the comfort of the four-legged friends and the employees and the volunteers that come out, I think, is going to help them substantially," said Klock.

Texas Humane Heroes is offering free adoptions for dogs over 40 pounds through the month of June.