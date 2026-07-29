Austin officer-involved shooting: New video released by APD

The Brief APD has released new video in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting on July 24 Anthoneil Williams II, 17, was killed APD says it believes it may have been suicide by police



The Austin Police Department has released new video in connection to the death of a teenager last week.

Anthoneil Williams II, 17, was killed by APD officers on Friday, July 24.

Featured article

APD releases new video on shooting

What they're saying:

Austin police said on July 24, around 3:51 a.m., officers responded to a call for service at 10110 Baden Lane.

A 911 caller said a young person had a gun in a parking lot and then hung up. The caller did not answer when the 911 call taker tried calling back.

At 3:55 a.m., video showed Williams walking to the park at the address. He sat down on a low wall near the playground until officers arrived. When officers arrived, Williams got up and walked toward the playground.

Police said officers asked Williams if he was OK and asked to see his hands. On video, police said it appeared Williams lifted his shirt and reached for his waistband.

"He then raised both hands and extended them toward the police officers, with his hands positioned together in front of him as if he was pointing a weapon at the officers," APD said.

It was later determined that the 911 call reporting the young person with a gun was placed by Williams.

The Austin Police Department released two new videos on Wednesday. They can be viewed below:

(WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT, VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED)

The officers who discharged their firearms have the following years of service with the department:

Officer Alexis Cruz – 3 years, 9 months

Officer Jake Pitcher – 3 years, 5 months

Officer Avery Zucchi – 2 years, 10 months

Per APD protocol, the officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Austin City Council members speak out

Featured article

What they're saying:

In recent days, multiple Austin City Council members have released statements on social media, with transparency a common theme among the posts.

"After watching the body camera footage, I have more questions than answers. As we debate next year’s budget and ask the public to trust our public safety institutions, that trust will be earned through transparency and accountability," said Councilman Zo Qadri in an Instagram post.

Featured article

"Our hearts break for the family of the 17-year-old whose life was lost Friday morning. The loss of a young life is a tragedy no matter the circumstances. But gun violence, especially at the hands of those meant to protect us, demands answers and accountability," Councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes would also say in a post.

In their posts, many of the Austin City Council members also called for greater attention to mental health.

"Every loss of life is heartbreaking. Every family deserves answers. And our community deserves to know that every possible effort was made to respond with compassion, care, and de-escalation during a mental health crisis," said Councilman Jose Velasquez online.