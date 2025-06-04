Austin officer-involved shooting: Police provide new details

The Brief APD providing update on May 31 officer-involved shooting in North Austin Police said the suspect crashed a stolen car, then shot at an officer; the officer returned fire, injuring the suspect Suspect was taken into custody; no officers were injured



The Austin Police Department is providing new details about an officer-involved shooting in North Austin.

The backstory:

The incident happened late in the evening on May 31 near the intersection of Research Boulevard service road northbound and North Lamar Boulevard.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and the officer initiated a pursuit.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle that was not involved.

One person from that vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

After the crash, the driver of the stolen vehicle shot at an officer, police officials say. The officer returned fire and shot the suspect in the clavicle.

Officials say the driver followed commands after being shot.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for their injuries and was later taken into custody.

No officers were injured in this shooting.