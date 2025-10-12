Austin officer witnesses drive-by shooting, shoots at suspect
AUSTIN - Just before 3 a.m. an Austin Police officer witnessed a drive-by shooting at North Creek Dr. and E. Rundberg Lane.
Officer-involved shooting
What we know:
The officer followed the suspect's car as it was turning right onto Parkfield Dr. The officer exited his car and gave commands to the individual, which led to the officer firing two shots.
The suspect drove away from the scene, but the vehicle was found a short time later parked on a side street.
Officers found a person with a gunshot to the neck inside the car. Police say they are not sure if the gunshot was from the officer or from the initial shooting.
That person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
What we don't know:
There is no word on if anyone was injured in the initial drive-by shooting.
Identities of those involved have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department.