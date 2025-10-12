Austin officer witnesses drive-by shooting, shoots at suspect

article

The Brief An Austin Police officer shot at a suspect after witnessing an early morning drive-by shooting. A person with a gunshot wound to the neck was later found in the suspect's vehicle; police are unsure if the injury was from the officer or the initial shooting. There is no information on the identities of those involved or if anyone was injured in the original drive-by shooting.



Just before 3 a.m. an Austin Police officer witnessed a drive-by shooting at North Creek Dr. and E. Rundberg Lane.

Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The officer followed the suspect's car as it was turning right onto Parkfield Dr. The officer exited his car and gave commands to the individual, which led to the officer firing two shots.

The suspect drove away from the scene, but the vehicle was found a short time later parked on a side street.

Officers found a person with a gunshot to the neck inside the car. Police say they are not sure if the gunshot was from the officer or from the initial shooting.

That person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

What we don't know:

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the initial drive-by shooting.

Identities of those involved have not been released.