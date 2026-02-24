The Brief Burn ban extended in Travis County Ban will be in effect until March 24 unless extended again County fire marshal is urging residents to take extra precautions



The burn ban in Travis County has been extended in unincorporated areas due to continued dry conditions.

What we know:

The ban will now be in effect until March 24, unless lifted earlier by the county judge or fire marshal.

Officials say the ban is a preventative safety measure due to ongoing dry vegetation, low humidity and weather patterns.

The ban applies to all outdoor burning, but does not apply to prescribed burns done under supervision by a certified manager or outdoor welding, cutting, grinding or other hot work operations done in accordance with fire marshal guidelines.

What they're saying:

"Continuing the burn ban is an important step in reducing the risk of wildfires as dry brush, gusty winds and low humidity continue across Travis County," said Gary Howell, Travis County Chief Fire Marshal. "With these conditions, fires can start easily and spread quickly."

What you can do:

The county fire marshal is urging residents to take extra precautions, including:

Avoiding any activities that could generate sparks

Using caution when grilling outdoors

Keeping a water source or fire extinguishers nearby

Never leaving flames unattended

Anyone who sees a fire possibly out of control should call 911 immediately.

Residents can get updates on the burn ban by testing TCBURNBAN to 888777.