City of Austin to open warming centers Friday and Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to open several Warming Centers on Friday and Saturday to ensure cold weather resources are available for the city's most vulnerable populations.
A Warming Center is a safe place where anyone in the community can come inside to get temporary relief from the cold weather during normal operating hours.
Austin's Warming Centers will be open Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Warming Center locations:
- Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
- Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr, Austin, TX 78724
- George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center 5801 Ainez Dr, Austin, TX 78744
Pets are not permitted inside Warming Centers. If someone arrives with a pet, facility staff will contact Animal Services to provide pet support.
The City of Austin says it has contracted support from Austin Area Urban League and they are prepared to activate overnight Cold Weather Shelters for people experiencing homelessness and their animals.
CapMetro will be offering free rides to Warming Centers and Cold Weather Shelters for those who do not have the means to pay.
The City says there are several ways to help Austin's most vulnerable:
- Contact the American Red Cross to inquire about donating items or volunteering for the shelter strike team. Contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
- Austin Area Urban League is accepting donations such as socks and clothing for people experiencing homelessness. Supplies can be dropped at Southbridge Shelter at 2711 S. IH 35 Austin, Texas 78741. Contact Austin Area Urban League at aaul.org for more information.
- The Central Texas Food bank is accepting monetary and food donations. Most requested food items are peanut butter, canned chicken or tuna, canned low sodium vegetables, canned fruit in its own juice, dry pinto beans, brown rice, non-fat dry milk and 100% whole grain cereal. Donations can be dropped off at 6500 Metropolis Drive. Austin, Texas 78744 or see centraltexasfoodbank.org for more information or to make a monetary donation.