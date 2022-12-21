City of Austin to open warming centers Friday and Saturday

The City of Austin plans to open several Warming Centers on Friday and Saturday to ensure cold weather resources are available for the city's most vulnerable populations.

A Warming Center is a safe place where anyone in the community can come inside to get temporary relief from the cold weather during normal operating hours.

Austin's Warming Centers will be open Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warming Center locations:

Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr, Austin, TX 78724

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center 5801 Ainez Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Pets are not permitted inside Warming Centers. If someone arrives with a pet, facility staff will contact Animal Services to provide pet support.

The City of Austin says it has contracted support from Austin Area Urban League and they are prepared to activate overnight Cold Weather Shelters for people experiencing homelessness and their animals.

CapMetro will be offering free rides to Warming Centers and Cold Weather Shelters for those who do not have the means to pay.

The City says there are several ways to help Austin's most vulnerable: