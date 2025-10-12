Austin ordered to erase rainbow crosswalks and 'Black Artists Matter' mural

The Brief TXDOT has ordered the City of Austin to remove certain street art and pavement markings, following a directive from Governor Abbott. The markings set for removal include the Fourth Street rainbow crosswalks and the Eleventh Street "Black Artists Matter" mural. The city says it will comply with the order, but community members strongly object, calling it an "erasure" of history and expression.



Following a directive from Governor Abbott, some of the artwork adorning Austin's city streets is set to be erased.

What we know:

On Fourth Street, rainbow crosswalks are a celebration of Austin's vibrant queer community, and a symbol that the city is a welcoming and safe place for all. But the crosswalks are set to be erased after Governor Abbott directed cities across Texas to remove roadway markings conveying political messaging.

Now, the Texas Department of Transportation is giving the city 30 days to remove all pavement markings, including political messages and artwork, from city streets, citing safety concerns.

TXDOT says jurisdictions that don't comply with the directive could be at risk of losing state and federal funding.

What they're saying:

"It feels like a slap in the face to the community," said Micah Andress, President of Austin Pride. "I don't understand why this is political. It's a rainbow crosswalk. It's certainly not a safety hazard."

Andress says the crosswalks were a volunteer-driven project, eight years in the making.

In a statement to FOX 7, the City of Austin says it will comply with the updated guidelines. But Andress says he wants to see the city take a stand.

"If we're as progressive as we say we are, and we have all the protections that the city says we do we should be protecting this," said Andress. "We shouldn't be erasing it. We're not going anywhere. We've always been here. We'll always be here."

Local perspective:

Many Austin locals agree and say they want to see the rainbow crosswalks stay.

"It is an absolute breach on freedom of speech and a breach on our queer history," said Austin resident Veronica Jones.

"It's just important for every community, no matter what you believe, to have a space where you can be your authentic self and be celebrated," said Austin resident Chris Collier. "I would hate to see this block become any less colorful."

Dig deeper:

And the rainbow crosswalks are not the only art on the chopping block.

Eleventh Street's "Black Artists Matter" mural is another art installation that is set to be removed under the governor's order. The piece is a collaboration between the Austin Justice Coalition and Capitol View Arts. It was painted in 2020 following a summer of protests over the death of George Floyd.

Residents of the neighborhood say to remove it, is to remove a part of the area's history.

"It's become part of the community," said Brian Thomas, an Austin resident. "When people visit here, I come by here and show them."

Chas Moore, founder of the Austin Justice Coalition, says removing the mural is not in line with the values of many in the city, but he says even once the art is gone, its message will live on.

"Just because they want to erase something from the street, it doesn't erase the sentiment, it doesn't erase the message," said Moore. "The message remains the same, that Black lives matter, Black artists matter.

What's next:

Abbott issued the directive this month, following a similar move by Florida governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year.

Both orders are in line with the U.S. Department of Transportation's SAFE ROADS (Safe Arterials for Everyone through Reliable Operations and Distraction-Reducing Strategies) Initiative to keep roads across the street free from distractions.