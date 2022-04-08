Austin Parks Foundation awards $150K grant to Highland Neighborhood Park

Austin Parks Foundation (APF) announced Highland Neighborhood Park will receive $150,000 as part of their community impact grant.

The grant will fund specific amenities as part of the park's overall vision plan implementation, including a pedestrian bridge, connection path, water fountain and more.

This year, APF is also announced changes to their ACL Music Festival Grants Program made in response to the needs of the community. Two grant options are now available – the Community Impact Grant and the Neighborhood Grant.

The Community Impact Grant is available twice a year, with no limit to the funding request. Previously, requests were capped at $50,000 twice a year, and $100,000. This change allows for more impactful projects to be funded, enabling neighborhoods to apply for those that may have previously been out of reach.

The goal of the Community Impact Grant and of the ACL Music Festival Grants Program is to expand the reach of Austin City Limits Music Festival’s generosity. These funds are meant to enable Park Adopters, park stewards, community gardens, and other park stakeholder groups to make significant improvements to their local parks, trails, and green spaces.

"Over the past 15 years, our ACL Music Festival Grants Program has invested more than $4 million in community-initiated projects for Austin's parks, trails, and green spaces," continued Casnovsky. "We are proud to continue working with individual communities across the city dedicated to improving the lives of Austin residents collectively through the power of our park system."

Grant applications for the first cycle of 2022 are currently being accepted and the deadline is April 30. The second cycle will open in July 2022 and the deadline is September 30. All applications will be reviewed after the deadlines.

For more information about APF’s Grant Program and to apply, please visit austinparks.org/acl-music-festival-grants/

