Austin Parks Foundation awards over $75K in 2021 fall grants

Austin Parks Foundation (APF) says a collective total of $76,520 has been awarded to fund projects dedicated to enhancing Austin parks and outdoor community spaces.

The foundation says each project will update, repair or install necessary facilities, and all hold a common goal of fostering equitable access to nature.

As the anchor of APF’s ACL Music Festival Grants Program, grants are designed to support large, community-initiated improvement projects requiring between $5,000-$50,000 in funds, says the foundation.

Over $3 million in grant funds have gone toward projects in every area of the city. Three projects received grants this year:

Multiple School Parks Across Austin: $50,000 for the installation of updated standard amenities, to match a $50,000 contribution from $50,000 for the installation of updated standard amenities, to match a $50,000 contribution from Austin Parks and Recreation 's Capital Improvement Fund. These needs were identified through the work of Cities Connecting Children to Nature

MLK Station Park: $12,020 for repairs and improvements to the Sustainable Food Center's teaching and community gardens, an active centerpiece of the public park and Boggy Creek trail

Sanchez School Park: $14,500 for a new water fountain and seating to augment the nature play area being installed in the coming months

Community Grant applications are accepted April 30 and September 30 each year. To learn more and to apply, click here.

