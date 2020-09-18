Austin Parks Foundation hosting Party for the Parks at Home

The Austin Parks Foundation is bringing Party for the Parks back for another year but this year it's going virtual and you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home on Wednesday, September 30.

Party for the Parks at Home will still celebrate and support the city's park and green spaces and guests will still get to enjoy a special evening with music, food, drinks, and more.

Funds raised during the event will help Austin Parks Foundation continue its mission of partnering with the community to make Austin’s public parks, trails, and green spaces better through volunteerism, innovative programming, advocacy, and financial support.

Party for the Parks at Home will feature a special-to-go culinary experience from the award-winning chef team from Emmer & Rye, Chefs Kevin Fink and Tavel Bristol-Joseph.

Fink talked to FOX 7 Austin about the importance of the event and also described what people will get to eat at home.

The first course will include a kale salad with benne tahini, quinoa, dried currants, sunflower seeds; a summer corn salad with feta, creamer peas, and brine; and focaccia garlic bread. The main course will be a confit 44 Farms short rib served with roasted sweet potatoes, pecans, and brown butter as well as charred red beets with pickled carrot, labneh, wildflower honey, benne seed, and arugula. A vegetarian option will also be available. To finish the meal, dessert will feature a zucchini cake with avocado mousse, seasonal fruit, and wildflowers.

Tickets for the annual event are now on sale at party.austinparks.org. GA tickets are available for $125 and GA+ tickets are $175.

In addition to dinner, all ticketed guests (21+) will enjoy beer from Austin's own Zilker Brewing, including APF’s very own collaboration Parks & Rec Pale Ale, as well as wine from Union Wine Co, JuneShine hard kombucha, and sparkling water from Big Swig.

Guests purchasing a GA+ ticket will also enjoy a curated cocktail Funbox from Craven & Co featuring signature event cocktails made with Tito's Vodka. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum talked about the Funbox when making one of her own recipes inspired by the event.

All ticketed guests will also receive new and unique APF swag and will pick up all of their party items at a curbside pickup party on Wednesday, September 30th at Austin Sunshine Camps in Zilker Park.

At 7:30 pm, guests will enjoy a live stream program hosted by Andy Langer featuring special guests, the 2020 Golden Shovel award winners, and a musical performance from Austin's own Jackie Venson. When purchasing tickets, guests can also choose to participate in a YETI raffle, donating $25 to win one of several amazing YETI prizes, including a V Series Hard Cooler, Trailhead Camp Chairs, and a Panga Backpack 28. Winners will be announced during the live stream.

For full details and to purchase tickets you can go to party.austinparks.org.