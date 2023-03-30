Austin Parks Foundation brings back 'In the Park' series for 2023

Austin Parks Foundation has announced its 2023 In the Park series, featuring the beloved Movies in the Park and Playdates in the Park.

These free, in-person community events will kick off this April through November and offer unique experiences for Austinites of all ages.

Movies in the Park

The foundation has had Movies in the Park events for over 11 years, bringing free outdoor entertainment to neighborhood parks.

APF has partnered with Rocket Cinema to present showings in different neighborhoods throughout Austin and encourages guests to pack a picnic to enjoy. Blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and dogs on-leash are welcome; glass and Styrofoam containers are not permitted in any of the parks.

Movies in the Park 2023 schedule

April 13 at 7 p.m.: "Back to the Future" at Dick Nichols District Park

April 27 at 7 p.m.: "Lego Batman" at Dove Springs District Park

May 25 at 7:30 p.m.: "Free Guy" at Gus Garcia District Park

June 29 at 7:30 p.m.: "The Sandlot" at Govalle District Park

Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m.: "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off", location to be determined

Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m.: "Hocus Pocus" at Mueller Lake Park

Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.: "Moana" at Mabel Davis District Park

Playdates in the Park

Playdates in the Park events are designed to activate families with young children and will include activities such as live story time readings, arts & crafts, creative movement, music and more.

The events, which began in 2022, are held in partnership with Austin-area nonprofit Creative Action, an arts-based youth development organization that provides creative learning programs for Central Texas kids.

Playdates in the Park 2023 schedule

April 12 at 10 a.m.: Garrison District Park

April 29 at 10 a.m.: Alderbrook Pocket Park

May 10 at 10 a.m.: Armadillo Neighborhood Park

May 27 at 10 a.m.: Patterson Neighborhood Park

Austinites are invited to join APF for these fun and relaxing events throughout the city.

For more information on the Movies in the Park series and updates on any changes to the schedule, click here. For more information on the Playdates in the Park series, click here.