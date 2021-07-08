Austin Parks & Recreation extends weekend pool hours

Austin Parks and Recreation’s Aquatics Division says as it continues to replenish lifeguard staffing levels affected by the pandemic, pool access is increasing.

On July 11, all open pools will add one more day to their schedule, a Saturday or a Sunday, so pools currently in operation will be open for both days on the weekend, and pools will be open five days a week instead of four. This includes Barton Springs Pool and all open city pool facilities.

PARD says two additional pools, Civitan and Dottie Jordan, will open on July 9 and 11, respectively.

"There were many obstacles in the way of opening pools and hiring lifeguards this summer including the yearlong hiring freeze due to the pandemic, reduced training capacity due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and fewer experienced lifeguards on the roster. Aquatics staff will continue to hire and train lifeguards on an ongoing basis to maintain staffing levels at year-round pools, and in anticipation of next summer," said the department in a press release.

North Austin Pools

Balcones, 12017 Amherst Dr., OPEN

Springwoods, 13320 Lyndhurst St., OPEN

Walnut Creek, 12138 N. Lamar Blvd., OPEN

East Austin Pools

Bartholomew, 1800 E. 51st St., OPEN

Civitan, 513 Vargas Rd., OPENING July 9

Dottie Jordan, 2803 Loyola Ln., OPENING July 11

Govalle, 5200 Bolm Rd. OPEN

Montopolis, 1200 Montopolis Dr., Temporarily Closed for Repairs

Parque Zaragoza, 2611 Webberville Rd., OPEN

Rosewood, 2300 Rosewood Ave., OPEN

South Austin Facilities

Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr., OPEN

Big Stacy, 700 E. Live Oak St., OPEN

Dittmar, 1009 W. Dittmar Dr., OPEN

Garrison, 6001 Menchaca Rd., OPEN

West Austin Pools

Deep Eddy, 401 Deep Eddy Ave., OPEN

Shipe, 4400 Ave. G, OPEN

Find pool hours and more information at AustinTexas.gov/Pools.

