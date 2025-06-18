Austin PD looking for suspect that drove away after hitting bicyclist

The Brief Austin police are searching for a male driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, June 7, that injured a bicyclist. The victim was struck by a dark SUV, possibly a Subaru Forrester, at East 53rd ½ Street and Airport Boulevard. The suspect fled the scene, but the victim is expected to recover. Police urge anyone with information to contact them.



The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say hit a person riding a bicycle and drove away from the scene.

Hit-and-run crash

What Happened:

The crash happened on Saturday, June 7, shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police say a person was riding a bike through the crosswalk of East 53rd ½ Street and Airport Boulevard when a dark SUV hit them.

Austin PD says the suspect's vehicle left the scene and did not stop to render aid or call 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they are expected to recover.

The suspect is described as a male who is around 30 years of age and approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Police believe the vehicle could have been a four-door Subaru Forrester.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Austin Police at 512-974-5789.

You can also submit anonymous tips through the Crime Stoppers Program by going to austincrimestoppers.org.