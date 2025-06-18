Austin PD looking for suspect that drove away after hitting bicyclist
AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say hit a person riding a bicycle and drove away from the scene.
Hit-and-run crash
What Happened:
The crash happened on Saturday, June 7, shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Police say a person was riding a bike through the crosswalk of East 53rd ½ Street and Airport Boulevard when a dark SUV hit them.
Austin PD says the suspect's vehicle left the scene and did not stop to render aid or call 911.
The victim was taken to the hospital where they are expected to recover.
The suspect is described as a male who is around 30 years of age and approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.
Police believe the vehicle could have been a four-door Subaru Forrester.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact Austin Police at 512-974-5789.
You can also submit anonymous tips through the Crime Stoppers Program by going to austincrimestoppers.org.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department.