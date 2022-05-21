APA! needing urgent fosters due to Puppy Parvo ICU flood

The Puppy Parvo ICU of Austin Pets Alive! is flooding with sewage water and the shelter says dogs that have tested negative for parvo need to be moved out of that area as soon as possible.

APA! is asking Austin residents interested in fostering a dog or puppy via the shelter's "Dog N' Dash" program, fill out an online pledge and then head to their Town Lake Location open today, May 21 until 6 p.m.

Dog N' Dash is available for APA! approved fosters. It is a program that matches fosters with a dog within minutes of the foster arriving at the shelter. APA! says fosters get to leave with their matched dog almost immediately.

If you are not yet an approved foster, complete the application here.