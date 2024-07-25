Multiple drive-by shootings in same Elgin neighborhood: police

Elgin Police are investigating a string of drive-by shootings that happened in the same area over the last few weeks.

One neighbor showed FOX 7 Austin a bullet fragment she found in her house, as well as bullet holes in her home and vehicles.

Police say the drive-by shootings have been happening in the 500 block of East Alamo Street.

The first call they got was on July 8 at 8:40 a.m. about a disturbance where multiple vehicles and homes were struck by bullets.

"Somebody came by shooting, and I'm like, 'dang, who was that' so came outside, wasn't nobody out here... whoever it was they come by shooting, and they spit it out real fast and went on," neighbor Ricky Nolan said. "[Officers] had 20 of those stakes they had marked out."

On that same day, at 2:47 p.m., officers got a call about property damage in the same area where numerous bullets struck a home.

On July 24th, at 3:27 a.m., officers responded to another drive-by shooting. They found numerous shell casings in the roadway.

"My son was like, 'mom did you hear that?' and I was like, 'yeah, I thought it was fireworks,' but it was actually guns shooting," Raven, a neighbor who did not want to give her last name, said.

A bullet fragment found in the home of an Elgin woman following a series of drive-by shootings.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

"Because of the location in which the crime has occurred, we do believe they are possibly related," Elgin Police Sgt. Nichole Brimhall said.

"It's unsafe, and it's ongoing, it's like it's to get retaliation from who's coming by doing the shootings and everything," Raven said. "A bullet doesn't have anyone's name on it. I have kids. My kids are terrified to come outside at nighttime, because we don't know who's going to come by, who's watching us."

"I don't know who's doing it or whatever, but it needs to be stopped before somebody gets hurt. I sure don't want my kids or my neighbor's kids, we all got to stick together," Nolan said.

Police say no one has been injured, and they're working to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information on these cases should contact Det. Panzino at 512-285-6812 or 737-226-1691.