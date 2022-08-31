Austin Pets Alive! intakes 40 puppies positive for parvo, seeking help from community

Austin Pets Alive! is calling on the community to assist in homing puppies and volunteering in the shelter's Puppy Parvo ICU.

APA! says it will be receiving 40 puppies from different animal shelters that are all testing positive for Parvovirus.

The shelter says it needs 10-12 volunteers to assist with the treatment and intake of these puppies.

In order to make room for these puppies, APA! needs to foster or home seven puppies from the ICU that have been treated and tested negative for Parvo.

Parvo is a deadly virus. Ninety percent of puppies who contract it and are not treated will die, the shelter says. Vaccines play a major role in the prevention of Parvo.

APA! is asking those who cannot foster, adopt, or volunteer, to donate to the nonprofit shelter. To donate, click here.