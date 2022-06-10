Austin police complete its annual Click It or Ticket initiative

The Austin Police Department (APD) completed the annual Click it or Ticket Initiative, which focused on drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt and unrestrained minors. The initiative took place from May 23-June 5.

During the initiative, officers made proactive traffic stops focusing on safety and seatbelt usage within the community.

Texans can play a significant role in ending deadly crashes with a few simple driving habits:

Wear seatbelts.

Drive the speed limit.

Put away the phone and other distractions.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation focus on preventing lives from being lost on Austin's streets, highways, and waterways. APD is dedicated to making the roadways and waterways of Austin safe for residents and visitors through education and enforcement.