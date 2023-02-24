Austin police arrest suspect in connection with 2 murders

The Austin Police Department says their detectives have made an arrest in connection with two recent murders.

18-year-old Abraham Kulor is in the Travis County Jail in connection with murders on Techni Center Drive and E. 6th Street.

On Feb. 8, just after noon, police say they got a 911 call about a man who had been shot, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed in the parking lot of the Fort Branch apartments on Techni Center Drive.

Witnesses and first responders performed life-saving measures, but Carlos Calleja died at the scene at 12:31 p.m.

Police found marijuana inside the vehicle and they say social media on Calleja's phone indicated that he was at the apartments to sell marijuana to Kulor, who uses the screen name Lil AK.

Police say Kulor told Calleja where to meet him, and Calleja messaged to say he'd arrived, but then the messages stop.

That was minutes before Calleja crashed his vehicle.

Several violent crime detectives were familiar with Lil AK and were able to identify him as Kulor.

Kulor was a suspect in a series of 5 aggravated robberies involving deadly weapons in the fall of 2021.

Police say the robberies included carjacking-style robberies, a home invasion style robbery, and a robbery of an individual.

3 of the vehicles stolen in the carjackings were found at the Fort Branch apartments and two suspects were identified – a juvenile and Abraham Kulor.

Kulor was arrested in 2021 and indicted on 3 counts of aggravated robbery.

Police say he was also arrested for aggravated robberies in 2018 and 2019.

When detectives heard the name Lil AK, they checked the jail records to see if Kulor was in custody at the time of the murder, but it turns out he was released in July of 2022.

On Feb. 19, just after 8:30 p.m., police got a 911 call about shots fired in the parking lot of the Texas Lottery Commission on E. 6th Street.

A man, later identified as Kulor, was seen running away from the gunshots toward 5th Street.

Police spotted him with a shoulder bag with marijuana inside.

Kulor was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery.

27-year-old Anthony Brown was found in the parking lot of the Texas Lottery Commission with a gunshot wound near the left side of his abdomen.

Life-saving measures were performed but Brown died at the scene.

Police say their investigation shows Brown and Kulor met in the parking lot for a marijuana transaction, and that's when police say Kulor pulled out a gun and shot Brown.

Kulor was charged with Brown's murder yesterday.

He's currently in the Travis County Jail.