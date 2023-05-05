Austin police asking for help identifying remains in 2021 cold case

article

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help identifying skeletal remains of an unidentified male.

Police said on Dec. 20, 2021, the skeletal remains of an unidentified male were found in a wooded area near Alum Rock Drive in Southeast Austin.

The unknown person was estimated to be between 16 and 20 years old at the time of death. The man is considered White or Hispanic, and investigators believe he had black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives can not determine his height and weight at this time. Despite the extensive efforts of law enforcement, the decedent's identity remains a mystery.

In January 2022, details of the case were entered into National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) as #UP87802. A forensic artist with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also created a forensic drawing to depict the man's appearance.

In 2023, Austin police partnered with Othram, a corporation specializing in forensic genealogy, to generate new leads in the case.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation should contact the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office by calling 512-854-9599 and referencing agency case number 21-07855 or NamUs #UP87802.

A DNASolves crowdfund has been created to raise funds for the remaining casework costs. Anyone can contribute here.