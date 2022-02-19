Austin Police Bomb Squad called in after mysterious pressure cooker found downtown
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Bomb Squad was called in after officers found a pressure cooker along a Downtown street Saturday evening.
Police have now given the all-clear.
Austin Police tell FOX 7 that officers were setting up barricades for Sunday’s Austin Marathon around 6PM Saturday, when they discovered the pressure cooker under a tree along Brazos Street, between 10th and 11th Streets.
Two blocks of Brazos Street were closed off for about an hour and a half, as the bomb squad was called in to check it out. Bomb experts x-rayed the cooker, and found that it did not contain any explosives and didn't pose a security threat.
No one was hurt, and it's still unclear who left it there. The incident remains under investigation.
