Austin police conducts DWI Enforcement Initiative ahead of holiday

The Austin Police Department (APD) will conduct a DWI Enforcement Initiative and an Extended No Refusal Period.

Police said the enforcement began on June 24 and will run through July 11. The no-refusal period will be in effect every Thursday-Sunday and extended to the Fourth of July holiday.

This initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws and keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions. Blood search warrants will be applied to suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law.