19 new Austin police officers welcomed to department

The Austin Police Department has welcomed in 19 new police officers to the force.

"It's very emotional it's very exciting, and it's also we've been through so much the last 8 months," said Taylor Motsinger, graduating cadet.

"Super relieved given that there was a lot of good people that didn't make it through, but it's very emotional," said Gabriel Walker Prado, graduating cadet.

APD has been dealing with a staffing shortage for several years.

"Unfortunately, right now when it comes to recruiting as we're facing staffing problems across the nation, but we're focused on law enforcement we're focused on keeping our community safe and looking forward to getting the support of our community," said Austin's interim police chief Robin Henderson.

Last week, interim chief Robin Henderson welcomed an additional 100 cadets into the academy.

"It's an exciting time. I'm very proud of them it's a very arduous program that they go through focus on de-escalation and community engagement, and I'm just happy they made it to this point and happy to be a part of the process," said Henderson.

These officers dedicated eight months of their lives to the academy, undergoing rigorous training.

"Probably in one word I would say challenging, but it was very rewarding, and we're all very proud to be here," said Rachele Crossman, graduating cadet.

The graduating officers will soon be hitting the streets to protect and serve the city of Austin.

"Please know that they will be on a field training program and that is a 3-month process and then from there they will go through what we call solo phase or cut loose, and then they will be able to respond to our community in a car all by themselves," said Henderson.

Now that they have been officially sworn in and wearing the badge.

"I would like to tell everyone that we are with you, we are here working for you, and thank you for the opportunity that you're going to give to all 19 of us," said Prado.