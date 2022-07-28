Austin police searching for gas station robbery suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating two robbery suspects.
APD says at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, two suspects flashed a handgun at a victim inside the QuickTrip Gas Station located at 831 E. Braker Lane. The two then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and then left in a black four-door Kia.
Austin robbery suspect (Austin Police Department)
The first suspect is described as:
- Black male
- 18-20 years old
- 5'6", medium build
- Last seen wearing a black hoodie with white letters on the chest, black pants, sneakers, ski mask, and armed with a semi-automatic pistol with a silver slide and black frame.
The second suspect is described as:
- Black male
- 18-20 years old
- 5'10"
- Last seen wearing a black hoodie, pants, sneakers, and black ski mask.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.