Austin police investigating a homicide on 6th Street

Austin police are investigating a homicide on E. 6th Street in the heart of the Entertainment District in Downtown Austin.

Shortly after 2 a.m. officers heard gunfire ring out on 6th Street.

Officers immediately began searching the area and found the victim between Trinity and Neches.

Police say they attempted life-saving measures, but about 13 minutes later the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim is a man in his 30s. A person of interest has been detained for questioning and police say there is no threat to the public. But they are asking the public to remain vigilant.

People with information are asked to call the APD Homicide Tipline at 512-477-3588.

