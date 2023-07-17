Teen shot, killed at gas station; 3rd homicide in Austin in one night

Austin police had a busy Sunday as they investigate three separate homicides that left 4 dead.

Police say just after 9 p.m. on July 16 they got a call about a shooting at a gas station in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. in East Austin.

When officers arrived they found a teenager suffering from gunshot wounds inside a gas station.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that multiple people were involved in a "gun battle."

Police do not believe this was a random act; they believe this man was targeted.

No word on any suspects at this time.

Also on Sunday, police say a man was killed in East Austin and two people were found dead inside a home in Southeast Austin.

The homicide on Airport Blvd. is being investigated as Austin's 39th homicide of the year.