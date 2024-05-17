Major I-35 crash: At least 13 people involved in crash with semi-truck: ATCEMS

Austin-Travis County EMS says it is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on I-35.

13 people are reportedly involved in the crash with at least 9 of them requiring transport.

ATCEMS says the crash happened at 1000 South I-35 northbound which is near the Cesar Chavez exit.

The Austin Fire Department is also on the scene.

Officials say to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.