Major I-35 crash: At least 13 people involved in crash with semi-truck: ATCEMS

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 17, 2024 11:34am CDT
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says it is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on I-35. 

13 people are reportedly involved in the crash with at least 9 of them requiring transport.

ATCEMS says the crash happened at 1000 South I-35 northbound which is near the Cesar Chavez exit.

The Austin Fire Department is also on the scene.

Officials say to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.