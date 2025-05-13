APD Homicide Unit achieves 100% case clearance rate for 2023
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says its homicide unit has achieved a 100% case clearance rate for 2023.
APD says this marks the first time this milestone has been reached since 2005.
Timeline:
A press conference has been scheduled for today at 11:30 a.m.
APD Chief Lisa Davis, homicide detective Brice Bishop and homicide sergeant Nathan Sexton are expected to speak.
APD says the final arrest was made on May 7, in connection with a homicide on Oct. 14, 2023.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department.