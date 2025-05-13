Expand / Collapse search

APD Homicide Unit achieves 100% case clearance rate for 2023

By
Published  May 13, 2025 7:57am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • APD Homicide Unit achieves 100% case clearance for 2023
    • This marks first time this milestone has been reached since 2005, says APD
    • Final arrest was made on May 7, in connection with Oct. 2023 homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says its homicide unit has achieved a 100% case clearance rate for 2023.

APD says this marks the first time this milestone has been reached since 2005.

APD clears 100% of 2023 homicide cases

Timeline:

A press conference has been scheduled for today at 11:30 a.m.

APD Chief Lisa Davis, homicide detective Brice Bishop and homicide sergeant Nathan Sexton are expected to speak.

APD says the final arrest was made on May 7, in connection with a homicide on Oct. 14, 2023.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyAustin